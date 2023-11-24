Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Lake County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Two Harbors High School at Proctor High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 23
- Location: Proctor, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.