Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kittson County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Kittson County, Minnesota is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kittson County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephen-Argyle Central Schools at Kittson County Central
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Hallock, MN
- Conference: Seven Star
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.