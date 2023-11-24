Can we count on Joel Eriksson Ek lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

  • Eriksson Ek has scored in seven of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
  • Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:17 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:53 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:47 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 21:28 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 20:21 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

