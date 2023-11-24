The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) square off against the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN2

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
  • Arkansas has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 48th.
  • The Razorbacks put up 82.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels allow.
  • Arkansas has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 68.4 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.
  • North Carolina has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks sit at 128th.
  • The Tar Heels put up 11.7 more points per game (85) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (73.3).
  • North Carolina has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.2 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Arkansas averaged 7.4 more points per game (76.3) than it did in away games (68.9).
  • Defensively the Razorbacks were better at home last year, ceding 62.3 points per game, compared to 73.4 on the road.
  • In home games, Arkansas drained 0.2 more treys per game (5.2) than away from home (5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (30.9%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina scored more points at home (78.3 per game) than on the road (70.2) last season.
  • The Tar Heels conceded fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (71.1) last season.
  • At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than away (29.3%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

