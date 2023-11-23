The Green Bay Packers (4-6) visit a streaking Detroit Lions (8-2) team on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions have won three straight games.

Before the Lions meet the Packers, here are the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Packers vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 7.5 47 -350 +275

Packers vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

Packers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 47 points in three of 10 outings.

The average total for Green Bay's games this season is 41.9 points, 5.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Packers have covered the spread five times this season (5-5-0).

This season, the Packers have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

Green Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +275 moneyline set for this game.

Detroit Lions

The average point total in Detroit's games this season is 46.4, 0.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have gone 7-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 87.5% of those games).

Detroit has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won every time.

Lions vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 27.2 7 22.9 21 46.4 5 10 Packers 20.2 20 20.2 10 41.9 3 10

Packers vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Green Bay has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall over its last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Packers have hit the over once.

In NFC North matchups, the Packers are both scoring more points (22.7) than their overall average (20.2) and conceding more points (26) than overall (20.2).

The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 43 points this season (4.3 per game), while the Packers have an even point differential.

Lions

Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its past three contests.

In Detroit's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The Lions are averaging 32.5 points per game in divisional contests, which is 0.1 more points per game than their overall season average (27.2 points per game). However, on defense, they are surrendering more points per game in divisional games (23) compared to their overall season average (22.9).

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.9 41.9 41.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.2 22.2 22.2 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-1 1-3

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.1 46.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 26.4 24.8 ATS Record 7-3-0 3-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

