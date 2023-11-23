How to Watch Packers vs. Lions on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Lions (8-2) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Packers Insights
- The Packers average just 2.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Lions surrender (22.9).
- The Packers average only 6.6 more yards per game (319.6) than the Lions allow per matchup (313).
- This year Green Bay runs for 12.6 more yards per game (102.1) than Detroit allows (89.5).
- The Packers have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
Packers Away Performance
- In road games, the Packers score 22.2 points per game and give up 20.8. That is more than they score (20.2) and concede (20.2) overall.
- The Packers' average yards gained away from home (313.6) is lower than their overall average (319.6). But their average yards allowed away from home (339.8) is higher than overall (327.9).
- Green Bay racks up 205.8 passing yards per game away from home (11.7 less than its overall average), and concedes 184 in away games (9.2 less than overall).
- The Packers' average rushing yards gained (107.8) and conceded (155.8) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 102.1 and 134.7, respectively.
- The Packers convert 44.8% of third downs in road games (1.3% higher than their overall average), and give up 34.8% in away games (4.4% lower than overall).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 20-3
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|L 23-19
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 23-20
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|NBC
|12/11/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
