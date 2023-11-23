The Detroit Lions (8-2) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

TV: FOX

Packers Insights

The Packers average just 2.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Lions surrender (22.9).

The Packers average only 6.6 more yards per game (319.6) than the Lions allow per matchup (313).

This year Green Bay runs for 12.6 more yards per game (102.1) than Detroit allows (89.5).

The Packers have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.

Packers Away Performance

In road games, the Packers score 22.2 points per game and give up 20.8. That is more than they score (20.2) and concede (20.2) overall.

The Packers' average yards gained away from home (313.6) is lower than their overall average (319.6). But their average yards allowed away from home (339.8) is higher than overall (327.9).

Green Bay racks up 205.8 passing yards per game away from home (11.7 less than its overall average), and concedes 184 in away games (9.2 less than overall).

The Packers' average rushing yards gained (107.8) and conceded (155.8) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 102.1 and 134.7, respectively.

The Packers convert 44.8% of third downs in road games (1.3% higher than their overall average), and give up 34.8% in away games (4.4% lower than overall).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Los Angeles W 20-3 FOX 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh L 23-19 CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit - FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City - NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX

