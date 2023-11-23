When Luke Musgrave suits up for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Musgrave will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Luke Musgrave score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Musgrave's stat line shows 33 receptions for 341 yards and one score. He is averaging 34.1 yards per game, and has been targeted on 45 occasions.

In one of 10 games this year, Musgrave has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Luke Musgrave Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 4 30 0 Week 8 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 9 Rams 4 3 51 1 Week 10 @Steelers 4 2 64 0 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 28 0

Rep Luke Musgrave with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.