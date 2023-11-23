The Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions are scheduled to play in a Week 12 matchup at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday. Will Dontayvion Wicks find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Dontayvion Wicks score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Wicks' 20 receptions (on 32 targets) have netted him 331 yards (33.1 per game) and one TD.

Wicks has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Dontayvion Wicks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0

