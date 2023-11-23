CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will host Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET, in a battle featuring a pair of the biggest stars in football on offense.

Trying to make player prop wagers? Several of the most prolific contributors for the Cowboys and the Commanders will have player props available for this contest.

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +380

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +130

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +1200

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 37.5 (-114) Rico Dowdle - 23.5 (-113) - Jake Ferguson - - 35.5 (-114) Michael Gallup - - 22.5 (-114) CeeDee Lamb - - 93.5 (-114) Tony Pollard - 64.5 (-114) 19.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 275.5 (-114) 12.5 (-113) -

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 38.5 (-114) Curtis Samuel - - 27.5 (-114) Terry McLaurin - - 57.5 (-114) Brian Robinson Jr. - 41.5 (-114) - Sam Howell 251.5 (-114) 14.5 (-113) - Jahan Dotson - - 32.5 (-114)

