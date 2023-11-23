Will Christian Watson find his way into the end zone when the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions play in Week 12 on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Christian Watson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson has put together a 257-yard year thus far (36.7 yards per game) with two TDs, hauling in 16 throws out of 37 targets.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Christian Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7 2 23 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 2 21 1

