Timberwolves vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers (10-4) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-PH+. The point total for the matchup is 219.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and NBCS-PH+
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-5.5
|219.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- In seven of 13 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points.
- Minnesota's matchups this year have an average point total of 219.5, the exact same as this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Timberwolves have compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread.
- Minnesota has won seven of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Minnesota has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Timberwolves have a 69.2% chance to win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|7
|53.8%
|113.2
|233.6
|106.3
|218.5
|220.7
|76ers
|11
|78.6%
|120.4
|233.6
|112.2
|218.5
|225.4
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-0-0) than it has in road affairs (2-5-0).
- The 113.2 points per game the Timberwolves score are just one more point than the 76ers give up (112.2).
- When Minnesota puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|8-5
|3-2
|8-5
|76ers
|10-4
|1-0
|9-5
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|76ers
|113.2
|120.4
|16
|5
|5-4
|9-4
|7-2
|9-4
|106.3
|112.2
|2
|13
|8-3
|6-1
|10-1
|7-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.