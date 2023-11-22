The Philadelphia 76ers (10-4) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to continue a four-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-PH+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 114 - 76ers 112

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 5.5)

76ers (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-2.0)

Timberwolves (-2.0) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.7

The 76ers' .714 ATS win percentage (10-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .615 mark (8-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Philadelphia is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 3-2 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the total 64.3% of the time this season (nine out of 14). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (eight out of 13).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the 76ers are 1-1, while the Timberwolves are 7-1 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are putting up 113.2 points per game this season (16th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on defense, ceding only 106.3 points per contest (second-best).

Minnesota is averaging 45.2 rebounds per game (10th-ranked in league). It is ceding 42.2 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Timberwolves rank 21st in the NBA with 25.1 dimes per game.

So far this year, Minnesota is committing 14.2 turnovers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Timberwolves are sinking 11 threes per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).

