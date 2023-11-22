The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Anthony Edwards, face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 20, Edwards produced 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 117-100 win versus the Knicks.

With prop bets available for Edwards, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-114)

Over 24.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-149)

Over 4.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the NBA last year, allowing 110.9 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last year, conceding 41.2 per contest.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.2.

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 34 32 7 1 5 0 0 11/19/2022 36 25 5 5 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.