The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) square off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) as heavy, 18.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The point total in the matchup is 149.5.

Minnesota vs. UAPB Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -18.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

In five of 27 games last season, Minnesota and its opponents scored more than 149.5 points.

Minnesota games had an average of 133.9 points last season, 15.6 less than this game's over/under.

Minnesota won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Minnesota was more successful against the spread than UAPB last season, putting up an ATS record of 14-13-0, as opposed to the 10-15-0 mark of the Golden Lions.

Minnesota vs. UAPB Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 5 18.5% 62.9 129.8 71.0 140.7 132.9 UAPB 5 20% 66.9 129.8 69.7 140.7 138.8

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Gophers put up 6.8 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Golden Lions allowed (69.7).

Minnesota had a 4-2 record against the spread and a 4-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Minnesota vs. UAPB Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 14-13-0 0-0 12-15-0 UAPB 10-15-0 2-4 12-13-0

Minnesota vs. UAPB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota UAPB 6-11 Home Record 8-5 1-9 Away Record 2-16 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

