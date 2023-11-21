Minnesota vs. UAPB November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Minnesota vs. UAPB Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
UAPB Top Players (2022-23)
- Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Minnesota vs. UAPB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|UAPB AVG
|UAPB Rank
|350th
|62.9
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|207th
|71
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|14.9
|349th
