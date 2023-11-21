Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) going head to head at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 90-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Minnesota, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on November 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Minnesota vs. UAPB Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Minnesota vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 90, UAPB 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. UAPB

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-20.6)

Minnesota (-20.6) Computer Predicted Total: 160.2

Minnesota Performance Insights

On offense, Minnesota was the ninth-worst team in the nation (62.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 207th (71.0 points allowed per game).

The Golden Gophers collected 29.9 rebounds per game and gave up 33.2 boards last year, ranking 283rd and 304th, respectively, in the nation.

Minnesota was 62nd in the nation in assists (14.7 per game) last season.

Last year, the Golden Gophers were 299th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 273rd in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Giving up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.9% from downtown last season, Minnesota was 111th and 308th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Minnesota attempted 35.5% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.5% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.7% of Minnesota's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.3% were 2-pointers.

