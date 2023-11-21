The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on BTN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. UAPB matchup.

Minnesota vs. UAPB Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline UAPB Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-16.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Minnesota (-17.5) 150.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Minnesota vs. UAPB Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Golden Gophers games.
  • UAPB won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • The Golden Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 25 times last year.

Minnesota Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Sportsbooks rate Minnesota considerably higher (81st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (124th).
  • Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

