Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Lauri Markkanen and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Utah Jazz matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST
25.5 (Over: -108) 12.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +114)
  • Davis has scored 25.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points more than Tuesday's points prop total.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 12 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (12.5).
  • Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Get Davis gear at Fanatics!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +110) 7.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +146)
  • The 23 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Tuesday (25.5).
  • He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 8.5.
  • James has picked up 7.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's over/under (7.5).
  • He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +122)
  • The 16.5-point over/under for D'Angelo Russell on Tuesday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average.
  • His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
  • Russell averages seven assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Russell averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM
23.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -169)
  • The 23.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Tuesday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average of 24.3.
  • He has grabbed 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).
  • Markkanen averages four made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM
14.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +110)
  • The 13 points John Collins has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (14.5).
  • His per-game rebound average of 11 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (8.5).
  • Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.