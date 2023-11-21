How to Watch Kansas vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will aim to build on a four-game win run when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won four games in a row.
Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.
- Kansas went 18-1 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 90th.
- Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 5.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
- Kansas went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Last season, Marquette had a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Golden Eagles ranked 280th.
- The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.
- Marquette went 20-2 last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).
- The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69).
- Kansas drained 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
- Beyond the arc, Marquette made fewer treys away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (36%) too.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|W 95-65
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|W 71-64
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|W 71-69
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
