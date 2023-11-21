The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: TNT and NBCS-PH
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -7.5 219.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 10 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over 219.5 total points.
  • Philadelphia's outings this year have an average point total of 231.9, 12.4 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The 76ers are 10-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Philadelphia has been the favorite in 10 games this season and won nine (90%) of those contests.
  • Philadelphia has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the 76ers.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland has played seven games this season that have had more than 219.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Cleveland's outings this season is 222.2, 2.7 more points than this game's point total.
  • Cleveland has a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.
  • Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.
  • Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

76ers vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 10 76.9% 120.5 231.7 111.5 222.5 225.9
Cavaliers 7 53.8% 111.2 231.7 111.0 222.5 220.8

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, Philadelphia has performed worse at home, covering six times in eight home games, and four times in five road games.
  • The 120.5 points per game the 76ers record are 9.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (111.0).
  • When Philadelphia totals more than 111.0 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • This year, Cleveland is 2-4-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).
  • The Cavaliers' 111.2 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.5 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Cleveland is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

76ers and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 10-3 4-1 8-5
Cavaliers 5-8 0-0 7-6

76ers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

76ers Cavaliers
120.5
Points Scored (PG)
 111.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
9-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-5
9-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-4
111.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.0
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
6-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-4
7-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-2

