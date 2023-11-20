The New York Knicks (8-5) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs on BSN and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 215.5.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -2.5 215.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 12 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to total more than 215.5 points.

The average total in Minnesota's matchups this year is 219.8, 4.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves have a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has won six of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

Minnesota has been at least a -135 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 8 66.7% 112.9 223.8 106.8 211.7 221.2 Knicks 6 46.2% 110.9 223.8 104.9 211.7 222.8

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed better at home, covering five times in five home games, and two times in seven road games.

The 112.9 points per game the Timberwolves put up are 8.0 more points than the Knicks give up (104.9).

Minnesota has a 6-4 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall when putting up more than 104.9 points.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 7-5 4-2 7-5 Knicks 9-4 1-3 5-8

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Point Insights

Timberwolves Knicks 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 6-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-0 8-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-0 106.8 Points Allowed (PG) 104.9 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 7-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-3 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

