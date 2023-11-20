Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Big Stone County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Big Stone County, Minnesota, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Big Stone County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.