Anthony Edwards plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the New York Knicks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on November 18, Edwards posted 23 points and four assists in a 121-120 win versus the Pelicans.

In this piece we'll break down Edwards' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-125)

Over 24.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league last year, giving up 113.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the league last year, giving up 42 per game.

The Knicks gave up 25.1 assists per contest last year (13th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the NBA last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 38 16 9 1 1 0 1

