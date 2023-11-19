Wild vs. Maple Leafs November 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Nylander and Mats Zuccarello are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Minnesota Wild at Avicii Arena on Sunday, November 19 at 8:00 AM ET.
Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Maple Leafs (-135)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: NHL Network,BSN,BSWIX
Wild Players to Watch
- Zuccarello is a key offensive option for Minnesota, with 17 points this season, as he has put up four goals and 13 assists in 16 games.
- Kirill Kaprizov's 15 points this season, including five goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Minnesota.
- This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has scored eight goals and contributed six assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of 14.
- In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a 3-4-1 record this season, with an .879 save percentage (60th in the league). In 8 games, he has 197 saves, and has conceded 27 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Maple Leafs Players to Watch
- Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors with 25 points. He has scored 11 goals and picked up 14 assists this season.
- John Tavares has chipped in with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists).
- Auston Matthews' 19 points this season are via 13 goals and six assists.
- In nine games, Joseph Woll's record is 5-4-0. He has conceded 25 goals (2.91 goals against average) and has recorded 244 saves.
Wild vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|10th
|3.5
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|18th
|22nd
|3.44
|Goals Allowed
|4
|31st
|10th
|32
|Shots
|30.6
|19th
|18th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|24th
|6th
|28.57%
|Power Play %
|16.39%
|23rd
|25th
|74.07%
|Penalty Kill %
|66.07%
|32nd
