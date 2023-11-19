Wild vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - November 19
Currently, the Minnesota Wild (5-8-3) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-2) at Avicii Arena on Sunday, November 19 at 8:00 AM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Frederick Gaudreau
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan Hartman
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|John Klingberg
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: ,
- Arena: Avicii Arena
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild have 50 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.
- Minnesota's total of 64 goals allowed (four per game) ranks 31st in the league.
- Their -14 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- Toronto's 56 total goals (3.5 per game) make it the seventh-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the league.
Wild vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-145)
|Wild (+120)
|6.5
