The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) will face the Portland State Vikings (2-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Portland State Game Information

St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)

Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Parker Bjorklund: 15.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Portland State Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Parker: 18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jorell Saterfield: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Woods: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Isaiah Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Bobby Harvey: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

St. Thomas vs. Portland State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

St. Thomas Rank St. Thomas AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank 118th 74.2 Points Scored 76.2 68th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 75.5 321st 317th 29.0 Rebounds 28.3 335th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 35th 9.0 3pt Made 7.5 166th 186th 12.9 Assists 13.9 109th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

