The Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 19, 2023 versus the Green Bay Packers (3-6). For this game, the total has been set at 44 points.

The Chargers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Packers. As the Packers prepare for this matchup against the Chargers, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Packers vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-3) 44 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-3) 43.5 -172 +144 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 11 Odds

Green Bay vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

Packers vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Green Bay has four wins in nine contests against the spread this year.

The Packers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.

This season, four of Green Bay's nine games have hit the over.

Los Angeles has gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Chargers have an ATS record of 3-1 as 3-point favorites or more.

Three of Los Angeles' nine games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

