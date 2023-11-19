Packers vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 19, 2023 versus the Green Bay Packers (3-6). For this game, the total has been set at 44 points.
The Chargers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Packers. As the Packers prepare for this matchup against the Chargers, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Packers vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-3)
|44
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-3)
|43.5
|-172
|+144
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 11 Odds
Green Bay vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Packers vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Green Bay has four wins in nine contests against the spread this year.
- The Packers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.
- This season, four of Green Bay's nine games have hit the over.
- Los Angeles has gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Chargers have an ATS record of 3-1 as 3-point favorites or more.
- Three of Los Angeles' nine games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.