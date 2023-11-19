Christian Watson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Watson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air, Watson has been targeted 33 times, with season stats of 236 yards on 14 receptions (16.9 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for -5 yards.

Christian Watson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Packers.

Week 11 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Watson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 33 14 236 77 1 16.9

Watson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7 2 23 0

