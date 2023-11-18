On Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Zach Bogosian going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

  • Bogosian is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • In two games versus the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are allowing 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Wild vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

