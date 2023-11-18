The Ottawa Senators (7-7) host the Minnesota Wild (5-8-2), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, November 18 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Senators (-115) Wild (-105) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have been an underdog in six games, and failed to win any of them.

This season Minnesota has been at least a -105 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Wild.

Minnesota and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 10 of 15 games this season.

Wild vs Senators Additional Info

Wild vs. Senators Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 55 (9th) Goals 49 (18th) 48 (13th) Goals Allowed 63 (30th) 13 (12th) Power Play Goals 10 (20th) 11 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (32nd)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota possesses a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 3-6-1 straight up over its past 10 games.

Six of Minnesota's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Wild and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 8.7 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Wild's 49 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

The Wild have given up 4.2 goals per game, 63 total, which ranks 30th among league teams.

Their -14 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

