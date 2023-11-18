Wild vs. Senators Injury Report Today - November 18
The Minnesota Wild's (5-8-2) injury report has five players listed ahead of their Saturday, November 18 game against the Ottawa Senators (7-7) at Avicii Arena, with a start time of 11:00 AM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Frederick Gaudreau
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Thomas Chabot
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Ridly Greig
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Kastelic
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Wild vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: ,
- Arena: Avicii Arena
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 49 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.
- Minnesota has allowed 63 total goals this season (4.2 per game), ranking 30th in the NHL.
- Their -14 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (55 total, 3.9 per game).
- They have the league's ninth-best goal differential at +7.
Wild vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6.5
