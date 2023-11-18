With the college football season heading into Week 12, the slate includes seven games that feature teams from the CAA. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, review the column below for info on how to watch.

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Rhode Island Rams at Towson Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports Hampton Pirates at Elon Phoenix 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports Villanova Wildcats at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Monmouth Hawks at Albany (NY) Great Danes 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports

