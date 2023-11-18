The USC Trojans (7-4) square off against a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the UCLA Bruins (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC owns the ninth-best offense this season in terms of total yards (475.8 yards per game), but rank seventh-worst on the defensive side of the ball (446.5 yards allowed per game). UCLA ranks 35th in the FBS with 430.5 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 10th-best by surrendering just 289.9 total yards per contest.

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on ABC.

USC vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

How to Watch Week 12 Games

USC vs. UCLA Key Statistics

USC UCLA 475.8 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.5 (39th) 446.5 (131st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.9 (9th) 151.0 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.0 (14th) 324.8 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.5 (63rd) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (108th) 14 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has 3,249 passing yards for USC, completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting 29 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 135 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 92 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

MarShawn Lloyd has carried the ball 108 times for a team-high 803 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner.

This season, Austin Jones has carried the ball 68 times for 411 yards (37.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

Tahj Washington's leads his squad with 915 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 catches (out of 62 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has caught 37 passes for 644 yards (58.5 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns this year.

Mario Williams' 28 receptions have turned into 301 yards and two touchdowns.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore leads UCLA with 1,344 yards on 91-of-175 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 143 times for 744 yards (74.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

Tomarion Harden has rushed for 533 yards on 104 carries with five touchdowns.

Logan Loya has hauled in 502 receiving yards on 40 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

J.Michael Sturdivant has caught 28 passes and compiled 428 receiving yards (42.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Moliki Matavao's nine catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 226 yards (22.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

