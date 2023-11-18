Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Stearns County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Stearns County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School at Minneota High School