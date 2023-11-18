St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) will play the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Parker Bjorklund: 15.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Cal Baptist Top Players (2022-23)
- Taran Armstrong: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Riley Battin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Goodrick: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reed Nottage: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Quintana: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cal Baptist Rank
|Cal Baptist AVG
|St. Thomas AVG
|St. Thomas Rank
|232nd
|69.4
|Points Scored
|74.2
|118th
|46th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|29.0
|317th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|9.0
|35th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
