The Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) face the Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal Baptist vs. St. Thomas matchup.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Baptist Moneyline St. Thomas Moneyline BetMGM Cal Baptist (-5.5) 132.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cal Baptist (-5.5) 133.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. Thomas covered 16 times in 27 games with a spread last year.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs last year, the Tommies had an ATS record of 3-4.

Cal Baptist put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Lancers games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.