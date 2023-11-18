The Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) play the Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Lancers had given up to their opponents (42.4%).

St. Thomas put together a 17-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Tommies were the 317th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lancers finished 109th.

The Tommies' 74.2 points per game last year were 8.9 more points than the 65.3 the Lancers gave up to opponents.

St. Thomas put together a 17-6 record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

At home, St. Thomas scored 81.1 points per game last season, 12.4 more than it averaged on the road (68.7).

At home, the Tommies conceded 64.3 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed away (76.6).

St. Thomas sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule