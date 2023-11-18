Minnesota vs. Ohio State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Golden Gophers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-27.5)
|48.5
|-5000
|+1400
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-27.5)
|48.5
|-4500
|+1600
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Minnesota has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- Ohio State has put together a 5-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 27.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
