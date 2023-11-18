The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State ranks 30th in points scored this season (33.3 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking second-best in the FBS with 9.9 points allowed per game. Minnesota's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 318.6 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 54th with 364.0 total yards ceded per contest.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Minnesota Ohio State 318.6 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.8 (41st) 364.0 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.3 (4th) 160.4 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.6 (90th) 158.2 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.2 (17th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (20th) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (119th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has compiled 1,582 yards (158.2 ypg) while completing 52.2% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 103 times for 591 yards (59.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has compiled 393 yards on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has racked up 681 receiving yards on 45 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has caught 26 passes and compiled 334 receiving yards (33.4 per game).

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 23 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 226 yards (22.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 2,687 yards (268.7 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 66.3% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 648 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 184 yards (18.4 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has collected 311 yards on 75 carries, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 1,063 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 102 times and has collected 59 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 34 passes for 508 yards (50.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 344 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

