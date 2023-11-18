Saturday's game at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) going head to head against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-66 win as our model heavily favors Minnesota.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 84, South Carolina Upstate 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-17.9)

Minnesota (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Minnesota Performance Insights

On offense, Minnesota was the ninth-worst squad in the nation (62.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 207th (71.0 points conceded per game).

At 29.9 rebounds per game and 33.2 rebounds conceded, the Golden Gophers were 283rd and 304th in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season Minnesota was ranked 62nd in the country in assists with 14.7 per game.

The Golden Gophers were 299th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and 273rd in 3-point percentage (32.5%) last season.

Minnesota was 111th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and 308th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.9%) last year.

Last season, the Golden Gophers took 64.5% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.5% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of the Golden Gophers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.7% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.