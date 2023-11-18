The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) go up against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Minnesota (-13.5) 142.5 -1000 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Minnesota (-12.5) 142.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends (2022-23)

Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Golden Gophers games went over the point total 12 out of 27 times last season.

South Carolina Upstate put together a 16-11-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 13 of the Spartans' games last year went over the point total.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Minnesota is 83rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 104th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Minnesota has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

