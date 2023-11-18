Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Minnesota
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 12, fans in Minnesota should have tune in to see the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field at Ohio Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week
Valparaiso Beacons at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-27.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.