In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 12, fans in Minnesota should have tune in to see the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field at Ohio Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week

Valparaiso Beacons at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Ohio Stadium

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-27.5)

