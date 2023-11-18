The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) have a Big Ten matchup against the Maryland Terrapins (6-4). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Michigan vs. Maryland? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Michigan vs. Maryland?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 35, Maryland 14

Michigan 35, Maryland 14 Michigan has been favored on the moneyline a total of nine times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Wolverines have played in seven games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter and won each of them.

Maryland has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Terrapins have played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 93.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan (-19.5)



Michigan (-19.5) In nine Michigan games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolverines have just two against the spread wins in six games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Maryland is 4-6-0 this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Michigan vs. Maryland matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) Four of Michigan's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points.

In the Maryland's 10 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 49.5.

The point total for the game of 49.5 is 18.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Michigan (39 points per game) and Maryland (28.9 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 52.7 44.4 Implied Total AVG 38.3 44.4 30.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 1-4-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 50.7 49.8 Implied Total AVG 33.3 35.2 30.5 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.