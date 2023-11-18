Can we anticipate Mats Zuccarello scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild match up against the Ottawa Senators at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280

Zuccarello stats and insights

  • Zuccarello has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • Zuccarello averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:16 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:32 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:44 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:47 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 6-2
10/24/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 7-4

Wild vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

