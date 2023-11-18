Marcus Johansson will be among those in action Saturday when his Minnesota Wild play the Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena. Thinking about a wager on Johansson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Marcus Johansson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:12 per game on the ice, is -1.

Johansson has a goal in one of his 15 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Johansson has a point in seven of 15 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 15 games this year, Johansson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Johansson has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansson has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johansson Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 3 8 Points 2 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

