Is there high school football on the docket this week in Lyon County, Minnesota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Otter Tail County
  • Hubbard County

    • Lyon County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School at Minneota High School

    • Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 18
    • Location: Minneota, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.