Kyle Anderson and the Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, a 133-115 loss versus the Suns, Anderson tallied six points and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Anderson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Over 6.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-145)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 112.5 points per game last year made the Pelicans the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Pelicans gave up 41.8 rebounds on average last season, fifth in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 24.9.

The Pelicans allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 25 6 2 5 1 2 1

