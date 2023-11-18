Can we expect Joel Eriksson Ek lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Ottawa Senators at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In seven of 15 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Eriksson Ek has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.

Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:47 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 21:28 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 20:21 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 6-2 10/24/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 7-4

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

