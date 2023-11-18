The Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels included, hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

McDaniels put up 13 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 133-115 loss versus the Suns.

Let's break down McDaniels' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Over 2.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+168)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league defensively last year, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

Conceding 41.8 rebounds per contest last season, the Pelicans were fifth in the league in that category.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.9.

The Pelicans gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league in that category.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 26 10 0 3 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.