Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 15, Edwards put up 13 points and four assists in a 133-115 loss versus the Suns.

In this article we will break down Edwards' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-106)

Over 26.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 112.5 points per contest last season made the Pelicans the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans conceded 24.9 per game last year, ranking them eighth in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 33 26 3 8 2 2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.